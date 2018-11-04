Try 1 month for 99¢

Twin Falls voters will determine the outcome of a three-way race on Tuesday with candidates from the Constitution, Democratic and Republican parties.

Rep. Steven Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, has decided to retire due to health reasons and is endorsing his wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, to take his place. District 24 covers Twin Falls and the areas directly surrounding it.

Wright Hartgen has experience as a trial court administrator and retired three years ago, but says she is now seeking to pursue a longtime dream.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Deborah Silver is throwing her hat into the ring after losing two previous political races. The self-employed CPA has knocked on at least 8,000 doors in Twin Falls.

Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tomkins is also giving it another go, having lost a race for Congress two years ago. He’s the youngest candidate, at 30 years old, and is a mechanic for Jerome Cheese Co.

Here’s how they feel about the issues Idaho faces in the coming years.

