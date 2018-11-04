Twin Falls voters will determine the outcome of a three-way race on Tuesday with candidates from the Constitution, Democratic and Republican parties.
Rep. Steven Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, has decided to retire due to health reasons and is endorsing his wife, Linda Wright Hartgen, to take his place. District 24 covers Twin Falls and the areas directly surrounding it.
Wright Hartgen has experience as a trial court administrator and retired three years ago, but says she is now seeking to pursue a longtime dream.
Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Deborah Silver is throwing her hat into the ring after losing two previous political races. The self-employed CPA has knocked on at least 8,000 doors in Twin Falls.
Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tomkins is also giving it another go, having lost a race for Congress two years ago. He’s the youngest candidate, at 30 years old, and is a mechanic for Jerome Cheese Co.
Here’s how they feel about the issues Idaho faces in the coming years.
Deborah Silver
What are the most important issues to you?
Education is an important issue to Silver — particularly, how to fund it.
"I actually am watching the Legislature over the last 20 years drop the income tax rate," she said.
Silver is also concerned about the health care gap, the shortage of teachers in Idaho and protecting access to public lands.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I don't have a horse in that race," Silver said.
While she grew up around horses and gambling doesn't bother her, Silver is taking no official stance but to let the people decide. Even voters haven't asked her much about Proposition 1 until more recently, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
Silver ran her campaign two years ago on expanding Medicaid, and this year worked to solicit enough signatures to get it on the ballot. She believes Medicaid expansion would actually save Idaho money because those in the coverage gap would no longer be taking the state's indigent care money.
Silver believes the expansion could even incentive people to work.
"This is a stop-gap thing for most people," she said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I've gone out and hit the public," said Silver, whose campaign had knocked on 8,000 doors by late October. "I think I probably have more of an idea of what regular citizens are saying, and what they are concerned about."
Idahoans are wanting less party-talk and more talk about what should be done about issues such as education and health care, she said.
Silver will also bring to the table her experience as a CPA for nearly 40 years, with an understanding of tax law and budgeting.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
Local control is important, and Silver believes a local options tax should be available if the voters want it. Tools such as this and urban renewal are good for cities to have as options for managing growth, she said.
Anthony Tomkins
What are the most important issues to you?
One thing Tomkins is frustrated by is some of the bills that have been passed lately, such as one that allows officers to cite drivers for driving slowly in the left lane of a highway.
"Their only worth is their face value," he said. ""They're not written well so they don't fix a problem."
Legislators shouldn't pass a bill with the intention to fix it later, he said. The left-lane driving bill is difficult to enforce and has language that is up to interpretation. Idaho needs laws that better serve residents versus some special interest, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"The reason I oppose it is it's catering to a special interest group," Tomkins said.
In this case, it creates more freedoms and rights for a specific group of people, he said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
"I believe that if we were to create a solution, it needs to be an Idaho-based solution, not a federal-based solution," Tomkins said.
Instead of the focus being on health insurance for everybody, he thinks the focus should be on health care, with an expanded definition of what that is. People should be given the freedom to decide what they need to do to have wellness, Tomkins said.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I am younger (than my opponents). Statistically, I'd have a lot longer to live with my decisions," Tomkins said. "I'm going to make decisions that are going to affect me personally in the long run. It's not a light burden in any sense."
Tomkins also points out that he doesn't have to be polarized between the two major parties. He is running as the Constitution Party candidate and tries to find a win-win solution to issues versus a compromise.
How should Idaho manage its growth?
While Tomkins likes Chobani as a company, he disagrees with the state incentives offered to companies like it to come to Idaho. The state should let Idaho grow on its own instead of trying to artificially stimulate it, he said, creating housing and infrastructure problems.
Linda Wright Hartgen
What are the most important issues to you?
Aside from both ballot propositions, Wright Hartgen would like to see Idaho continue its commitment to shift the salary ladder for education. She also wants to do more to help prevent bullying, which is affecting suicide rates among school-aged children, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 1?
"I'm not really for Proposition 1," Wright Hartgen said. "Horse racing is already legal. I just don't think we need gambling in our state."
If it passes, it could open the door for other forms of gambling, she said.
What's your stance on Proposition 2?
While she hasn't been a proponent of it, Wright Hartgen is certain it will pass and she is ready to come up with a plan to make it work for Idaho.
"I just don't believe in a free ride for everyone," she said.
She'd like to see the recipients have more of an ownership into it so it isn't a socialist program.
Why should voters choose you over your opponent?
"I come with a lot of experience with the public and with people with many walks of life," Wright Hartgen said.
She promotes herself as a common-sense conservative Republican and a woman of faith. Wright Hartgen said she doesn't let anyone tell her how to vote, not even her husband.
She'll also be able to hit-the-ground running better than any other candidate because she once filled the seat for her husband for five weeks while he was ill in 2016.
"I'm a people person," Wright Hartgen said. "I'm not quite as outspoken as my husband."
How should Idaho manage its growth?
The state needs to keep looking 10, 15 and 20 years ahead, with a new 10-year plan in front of the state and cities at all times. Wright Hartgen said she believes Idaho is doing a good job to control its growth in business while staying ahead on roads and water infrastructure. While growth presents issues, more tax dollars will help, she said.
