TWIN FALLS — The city is considering an ordinance to ban smoking on most public property, although changes could be made before final approval.
Twin Falls City Council mostly supported adding greater restrictions on smoking in public places, but members failed to reach a consensus on the scope of a potential ban. After an hour of general discussion on Monday, the council asked staff to create an ordinance that broadly bans smoking on all city owned property except the golf course.
The intent was to initiate the process and make refinements later, said Councilman Greg Lanting.
“I’m not sure we will end up there, but I think that gives us a great starting spot to amend,” he said.
Idaho bans smoking in indoor public places under its Clean Indoor Air Law, but several specific exemptions are included for certain businesses. That law also provides cities and counties with the authority to create ordinances establishing their own smoking laws.
Last year, Smoke Free Idaho asked Twin Falls to pass an ordinance to remove those exemptions and also ban smoking in public parks and other areas. While council members did not consider eliminating the exemptions, they did task the Parks and Rec Commission with creating a recommendation for whether to ban smoking at parks and on public trails. The commission voted 5-2 in August to recommend City Council consider a ban.
On Monday, council members compared different ways to impose smoking restrictions and gathered feedback from agency leaders.
Mayor Shawn Barigar and Councilman Chris Reed both favored a broader ban that provided special exceptions for certain areas or events.
“We’re tying to accommodate those who smoke to help the event be successful if that’s the clientele they expect,” Barigar said. “But again, the intent of this is to go with science that says this is harmful for health.”
Resident health is a concern, but there isn’t a major issue with smoking in the city right now, said Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins.
She proposed creating signs asking residents to not smoke in certain areas.
“People in this community seem to be self-policing very well,” Hawkins said.
Lanting said some areas need a ban but stopped short of supporting a full ban.
“I’m not sure if I’m ready to ban it in all parks,” he said. “I’m worried that if we ban it everywhere it will become an enforcement issue.”
There aren’t problems at the places where smoking is currently banned, said Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis. The city does find a significant number of cigarette butts at the Downtown Commons and City Park, she said.
Chief Craig Kingsbury said the police department received zero calls this year related to violations at the places where smoking is currently banned.
“If this were to be a city ordinance, we would enforce it,” he said. “But it definitely would be a low priority.”
The vote to ask staff to draft the broad ordinance passed 6-1, with Hawkins casting the lone vote against the ordinance. After reviewing the draft, the council will likely consider the scope of the ban, places that are exempt, and the penalty for violating the ban.
