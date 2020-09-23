Twin Falls State of the City: 'People have found us'

TWIN FALLS — The state of the city is growing — despite a pandemic with wide-ranging economic impacts.
Twin Falls City Council and staff presented signs of this growth and more Tuesday at the city band shell in the annual State of the City event.
Twin Falls is a great place to live, council members said. It’s a city whose residents care about one another. They’re resilient, flexible and adaptable. And, they’re growing in number.
The city’s growth is at a height not seen since 2006, City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. Through August, the city has issued 523 single-family home building permits. The fiscal year ends Sept. 30, and Rothweiler said the city expects the number to top 600. That’s happened just twice before in the city’s history. At the low-point of the Great Recession, he said, the city issued just 98 permits all year. There’s also growth in multi-family housing and business. But there’s still room to grow — the city is expanding its road network, and the wastewater treatment plant is not at capacity, he said.
Idaho is an amazing place to live, and Twin Falls is a gem in the state, Rothweiler said. “People have found us.”
The city will work to preserve Twin Falls’ identity as it grows, he said.
Each council member gave a presentation on city issues of the past year.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins
Hawkins said city revenue is surpassing expectations even amid the pandemic. The city is being fiscally responsible with the funds, she said. Because the Council signed on to Gov. Brad Little’s tax relief program, homeowners will see an average of $140 on their property tax bill next year, she said.
She also praised local emergency responders, pointing out that Twin Falls police responded to 54,000 calls in the past year.
A flight from the Twin Falls airport to Denver had been in the works, was sidelined amid the coronavirus, but is now again a possibility.
“We’re hopeful that 2021 will bring a second flight,” she said.
She also promoted the Twin Falls Youth Council, which has started meeting twice a month instead of just monthly in order to work more on their projects. All local students are invited to meet with them the second and fourth Monday of each month at the downtown commons.
Councilmember Ruth Pierce
Piece discussed details of single-family home building permits and how the city has thrived amid the pandemic.
“We’ve had our moments, but we’re in a very, very wonderful community,” she said.
So far, the city has issued 223 more single-family home building permits than last year. Commercial building and construction is also above projections for the year.
“It’s an indicator of a vibrant community,” she said
Councilmember Shawn Barigar
Barigar, who is the CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the city has recently appointed a Public Arts Commission. The volunteer group will manage how to care for public art into the future. City arts include sculptures and murals, but also events like band concerts. Public art not only improves the city’s aesthetic but also can help improve the economy.
He also gave an update on the Community Transformation Grant from the Blue Cross Foundation for Health. The $250,000 grant used to promote programs that improve the health of children in the community. The city has made partnerships with local organizations and businesses and is now taking proposals for the projects.
Councilmember Craig Hawkins
Craig Hawkins, the newest member of Twin Falls City Council, described the steep learning curve he experienced as he joined the Council. The city is blessed with strong, talented leadership, he said.
Amid the pandemic, while people have recognized first responders, city services workers have been overlooked, he said, as well as citizens who serve on commissions. They’ve kept the city running and should be commended, he said. He also challenged more people to become involved. “A city is only as good as its citizens,” he said.
Councilmember Chris Reid
Reid promoted the work the Twin Falls Library has done, even while it had to close because of COVID-19. There were 24,000 curbside pickups and the library made 96 deliveries to senior centers and day cares, he said.
In May, the Twin Falls Visitor Center had 66% fewer visitors, but now, visits are up 30% over last year, he said. This is almost entirely from domestic travel.
Reid also discussed local Paycheck Protection Program loans. Locally, banks made 1,062 PPP loans totaling about $33 million.
Councilmember Greg Lanting
The Canyon Rim Trail became Lanting’s second home this summer, he said, as he walked off weight gained during the quarantine. “It’s an unbelievable, world-class trail,” he said. The trail is set to be expanded again, with trailhead parking and a restroom.
Lanting also discussed local transportation issues. A third bridge across the Snake River Canyon has long been discussed but fell by the wayside in recent years. Now, a new crossing where U.S. 93 meets U.S. 30, is back on the radar of the Idaho Transportation Department, he said. The multi-million dollar bridge would need an infusion of federal cash, but is “something to look forward to,” he said.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.