Twin Falls State of the City: 'People have found us'

Mayor Suzanne Hawkins

Hawkins said city revenue is surpassing expectations even amid the pandemic. The city is being fiscally responsible with the funds, she said. Because the Council signed on to Gov. Brad Little’s tax relief program, homeowners will see an average of $140 on their property tax bill next year, she said.

She also praised local emergency responders, pointing out that Twin Falls police responded to 54,000 calls in the past year.

A flight from the Twin Falls airport to Denver had been in the works, was sidelined amid the coronavirus, but is now again a possibility.

“We’re hopeful that 2021 will bring a second flight,” she said.

She also promoted the Twin Falls Youth Council, which has started meeting twice a month instead of just monthly in order to work more on their projects. All local students are invited to meet with them the second and fourth Monday of each month at the downtown commons.

Councilmember Ruth Pierce

Piece discussed details of single-family home building permits and how the city has thrived amid the pandemic.

“We’ve had our moments, but we’re in a very, very wonderful community,” she said.