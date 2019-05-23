TWIN FALLS — About 12% of eligible voters participated in the Tuesday election for the proposed fire department bond, which failed.
Only 2,405 of 18,964 registered voters cast a ballot on the $36 million bond for fire department facilities. The bond received 63.45% approval, but not the two-thirds supermajority required to pass.
Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said he was disappointed that more people in the community weren’t engaged.
“Ultimately, it’s for the citizens to decide how important this issue is,” he said.
Going forward, the department will gather public feedback to find a solution, Kenworthy said. “We can’t just not do anything.”
Other elections in Twin Falls County received similarly low turnout, with a combined 3,145 votes from 28,648 registered voters — or about 11%.
The participation resembled March’s election, in which the Twin Falls School District passed a $5 million supplemental levy with 10% turnout.
About 64% of county voters cast a ballot in November’s midterm election.
Election results do not become official until next Thursday, the county clerk’s office said.
