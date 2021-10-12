 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls seeks volunteer members for Public Art Commission
0 comments
alert

Twin Falls seeks volunteer members for Public Art Commission

{{featured_button_text}}
Public art around Twin Falls

Sitting at the North Five Points corner in Twin Falls, the Diligent Usher by Greg and Brock Bartlett is one of only a few public art pieces still on display from prior year Art and Soul in the Magic Valley events. The sculpture was installed in 2016 and depicts the tremendous amount of physical labor involved into creating the canal systems of the Magic Valley.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The city is seeking volunteers to serve on the Public Art Commission. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 22.

The Twin Falls City Council voted to establish a Public Art Commission on Sept. 23, 2019. The Commission meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners may serve two, three-year terms. Applicants must reside in the City of Twin Falls.

The mission of the Public Arts Commission is to enrich the lives of all Twin Falls residents and visitors through cultivating public art programs, enlivening public spaces and embracing the cultural identity of the region.

The Commission will represent the city’s interests in matters pertaining to public art, will advise and make recommendations to the City Council concerning public art and public art activities, and will be responsible for carrying out the public art policy. The Twin Falls Public Arts Commission believes the arts create inspiring personal experiences, illuminate the human condition, and offer meaningful ways to engage with each other and the world around us. We envision a community that encourages adventurous artists, engaged audiences, and creative initiatives that are supported through community partnerships, programs, and policies.

To apply for the City of Twin Falls Public Art Commission, please visit the Public Art Commission page on the city website. For more information about the Public Art Commission, please contact Wendy Davis, Parks and Recreation Director, at wdavis@tfid.org or 208-736-2265.

Gallery: Public art

Public art on display in Twin Falls. 

1 of 8
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians celebrate 65 years of the Volga GAZ-21

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News