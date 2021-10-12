Twin Falls seeks volunteer members for Public Art Commission

TWIN FALLS — The city is seeking volunteers to serve on the Public Art Commission. Applications will be accepted until Oct. 22.

The Twin Falls City Council voted to establish a Public Art Commission on Sept. 23, 2019. The Commission meets on the first Tuesday of the month from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners may serve two, three-year terms. Applicants must reside in the City of Twin Falls.

The mission of the Public Arts Commission is to enrich the lives of all Twin Falls residents and visitors through cultivating public art programs, enlivening public spaces and embracing the cultural identity of the region.

The Commission will represent the city’s interests in matters pertaining to public art, will advise and make recommendations to the City Council concerning public art and public art activities, and will be responsible for carrying out the public art policy. The Twin Falls Public Arts Commission believes the arts create inspiring personal experiences, illuminate the human condition, and offer meaningful ways to engage with each other and the world around us. We envision a community that encourages adventurous artists, engaged audiences, and creative initiatives that are supported through community partnerships, programs, and policies.