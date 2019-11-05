{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The school district will have a returning trustee in 2020 amid turnover.

Paul McClintock received 58.45% of the vote to secure a third term as the zone two trustee in Twin Falls School District. He defeated Brad Breland.

I’m excited to continue work on overseeing district growth and student success, McClintock said.

“I’m terribly humbled and I can’t wait to start the new term, and to get our students a head start, to get our students into a very competitive world,” he said.

Heidi Casdorph received 65.63% of the vote to earn a spot as the zone five trustee. She ran against Anthony Avelar.

“I think there a lot of good things that are already going on in this district and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The school district introduced Jonathan Lord in October as the trustee for zone four. Lord ran unopposed and was not on ballots.

Jayson Lloyd took over in August for the trustee overseeing zone three when Todd Hubbard stepped down.

Elections results are unofficial in Twin Falls County.

