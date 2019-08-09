TWIN FALLS — A high school baseball team will return money received while selling tickets for a gun raffle.
Canyon Ridge High School baseball coach Chris Waitley planned to raffle off a shotgun and an AR-15 as part of a community fundraiser and enlisted his players to sell tickets. Twin Falls School District cancelled the fundraiser after learning of it.
Waitley did not go through the proper approval process, and the raffle would not have been authorized, district spokeswoman Eva Craner said.
“We’re not taking a stand on gun rights,” Craner said. "It’s just not an appropriate raffle for our students.”
Students are being asked to return money to those who bought tickets, she said.
The district first learned of the raffle when a KMVT reporter inquired about the raffle. The TV station said an anonymous Twin Falls resident contacted it about the raffle after dozens of people were killed in recent shootings around the country.
Fundraisers in the district must be approved through an activities director, Craner told the Times-News. Similar events have been proposed and rejected by the district in the past, she said.
“Just because it’s legal doesn't mean it’s appropriate for a student to be selling raffle tickets for,” Craner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I am all for gun rights! But I believe that the AR series of rifles have no place in anyone's closet!
But, if parents and gun control advocates want to be proactive, I would suggest they take a long hard look at Hollywood and the violent software manufacturers! Both of these organizations support the left! And what's troublesome is that the left supports them! The hyprocisy by the left in all of this is amazing! I wonder how these people live their daily lives around global warming? Take a limo ride to a awards program maybe? Fly in on a helicopter. Take a vaction on their yacht? Drive the sports cars everywhere? Protest immigration while sitting in their mansions and watching the illegals maintain the grounds, then pay them in cash so they don't have to pay income tax?
Oh, the irony of all this?
But, AR rifles have no place in America. That one I will agree with.
“We’re not taking a stand on gun rights,” Craner said. "It’s just not an appropriate raffle for our students.” The hypocrisy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.