Twin Falls residents with unpaid water bills must make plans to avoid shutoff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — After a temporary pause due to the pandemic, the city will resume disconnecting water and wastewater utilities for customers who have delinquent accounts and have not made payment arrangements, it said. Customers who schedule payment arrangements won’t have their utilities disconnected even if the account is past due or delinquent.

Nearly 400 households have set up payment plans with the city in the past two weeks, but there are still 240 delinquent accounts that have not made plans, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.

Palmer said the city would like to have zero shut-offs and wants to make plans with the remaining households.

“The challenge is that some folks may not have the resources to pay down their accounts right now, and we want them to know that payment arrangements are available to assist those households,” he said.

City utility services may be reached at 208-735-7250. Payment arrangement forms may be found online at forms.tfid.org/Forms/PaymentArrangements.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0