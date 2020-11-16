Twin Falls passes COVID-19 resolution after tabling mask ordinance

Kern noted that overall deaths at the hospital are up significantly. During the Nov. 1 through Nov. 16 window last year, St. Luke’s Twin Falls hospital had six deaths. This year, during the same window, there have been 19 deaths, including 12 COVID-19 deaths.

Right now, Kern said, most of the patients the Twin Falls hospital can’t handle are being sent to Treasure Valley facilities — Utah and eastern Idaho hospitals don’t have room for the Magic Valley’s overflow patients right now. If the Treasure Valley fills up, the situation could become still bleaker here.

“Our concern continues to be that we could reach a point where we’re not able to provide care routinely,” Kern said, noting that he doesn’t see any signs of Magic Valley COVID-19 infections going down and if the situation worsens the Twin Falls hospital may have to start triaging patients.

The hospital has already paused elective surgeries, as well as some cardiac procedures and pediatric care.

Councilman Greg Lanting explained that he sees the community split into four different groups. One group does whatever it can to slow the spread of COVID-19, wearing masks and following all of the CDC’s guidelines.