Twin Falls opts for estimated $3.5 million in property tax relief, legal questions remain

Before the vote, councilwoman Ruth Pierce said the city should opt-in now and decide whether to opt-out later.

“If we choose not to opt-in by (Friday), we have no options period,” she said.

Little set aside up to $200 million for the program from the $1.25 billion Idaho received from the federal CARES Act. The money will be proportionately divided among participating cities and counties using a formula based on the actual cost of public safety personnel salaries.

The money is available to cities and counties on the condition that the savings are passed to property taxpayers as a credit on their 2021 tax bill. To be eligible, cities and counties could not increase their property tax budgets by the allowed 3% next year or use any forgone balance from previous years, but they could still collect new construction or annexation.

The exact amount each local government will receive under the won’t be known until October when local budgets are certified. City officials estimate Twin Falls would be eligible for about $3.5 million in total property tax relief, meaning a median value homeowner in Twin Falls would save about $111.29 on their city property taxes in 2021 under the program.