TWIN FALLS — City officials have backed refugee resettlement efforts in Twin Falls and encouraged the county and state to do the same.
City Council members Monday unanimously approved signing a letter that indicates the city’s continued support for the refugee resettlement program at the College of Southern Idaho. The letter is a response to an executive order signed in September by President Donald Trump that requires state and local governments to publicly say they will accept refugees.
In a passionate speech, Councilman Chris Talkington lamented that Twin Falls has not always had a “pristine record” of incorporating those with different backgrounds into the city. Signing the letter is a necessary step in committing to being a neighborly community, Talkington said.
“There have been fits and starts and stops and backward motions at times on whether we really want to have an open community,” he said. “I’m damn proud of this community for opening its doors and becoming an impression of what’s right with Idaho, what’s right with America.”
Although located in Twin Falls, the CSI Refugee Center is entirely independent of the city and the county, and is paid for through federal grants.
However, Trump’s executive order required states and local governments to “opt in” before allowing refugee resettlement programs to operate in their jurisdiction. The order says doing so will ensure that “refugees are resettled in communities that are eager and equipped to support their successful integration into American society and the labor force.”
Mayor Shawn Barigar said this is an opportunity to strengthen the city’s partnership with CSI and other government entities.
“The folks who come through this program, once they’re here, are part of our community,” Barigar said. “The program is capable of providing that support to them and we should be supportive of them as well.”
The letter encourages the state of Idaho to continue supporting the program.
The Associated Press reported more than 30 governors have agreed to accept refugees, but about a dozen Republican governors, including Gov. Brad Little, have stayed silent.
Little will review the commitments made by local governments before making a decision, spokeswoman Marissa Morrison said in a Monday statement.
“The Governor’s Office has reviewed the guidance provided by the Trump Administration and has provided that information to the entities involved in the refugee resettlement programs,” she said. “After our office receives guidance from those entities, we will identify a path forward.”
In addition to state consent, refugee programs, like the one at CSI, must show support from its “locality” by Jan. 21 as part of the application for federal funding. But officials Monday were unclear whether that meant the city or the county.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler said the city believed the burden of consent fell to the county, but decided to offer support anyway. County Commissioner Don Hall said the county believed the city was responsible, but will now make a decision at a future meeting.
Armenian refugee and community advocate Liyah Babayan said she hopes the county will proactive in making a decision. While the presence of certain residents should not have to be debated, the support from the council was encouraging, Babayan said.
“It’s an awkward time for refugees and immigrants in the United States, that America’s identity as a nation of immigrants is even being considered, debated, negotiated or weighed,” she said. “It’s comforting to know that in our community we have had a very rich and wholesome conversation about who we are as Americans.”
The refugee program at CSI is one of three in the state, and the only one outside the Treasure Valley. It offers a “comprehensive one-stop refugee service program” that combines initial resettlement services for new refugees with case management services, on-site English training, and employment counseling and placement, according to the program website.
CSI President Jeff Fox praised the program’s efficiency and effectiveness, and said it gives those in the community an opportunity “to learn about the human heart.”
“I appreciate the City Council affirming that we are a welcoming community,” Fox said.
Federal policy changes have significantly reduced the number of refugees resettled in programs nationwide, including Idaho and Twin Falls.
Trump recently announced the U.S. would allow up to 18,000 refugees in 2020, the lowest cap since the Refugee Act of 1980. That’s down from the 30,000 accepted in 2019 and the 110,000 accepted in 2016. Their are currently about 20 million refugees worldwide, nearly double the amount in 2012, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
The federal changes have threatened the amount of money available for the programs, which receive federal money based on the number of people each program takes in. At least 50 of the nation’s 350 refugee resettlement affiliates have closed since 2016, according to a May 2019 report by the Migration Policy Institute. A refugee center in Boise closed its doors in 2017.
