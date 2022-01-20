 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls needs people to join Planning and Zoning Commission

John E. Hayes sculpture

John E. Hayes, sculpted in bronze by Kimberly artist Dave LaMure Jr., is seen in front of City Hall on Jan. 15 at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls. Hayes surveyed the Twin Falls canal system and many Magic Valley townsites in the early 20th century. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS —The City of Twin Falls is accepting applications to fill two vacancies on the City Planning and Zoning Commission.

Interested persons must have been a resident of Twin Falls County for a minimum of two years. The appointed commissioners must currently reside within the Twin Falls City limits at the time of their appointment and have to remain residents within the city limits for the duration of their appointed term.

The Twin Falls City mayor will appoint and the City Council will confirm members of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission holds two public meetings per month — on the second and fourth Tuesday. The public meetings take place at City Council Chambers at 203 Main Ave. E. The meetings start at 6 p.m. and can last from 10 minutes to several hours, depending on the number of items on the agenda.

Anyone interested should send an application form, a letter of interest with qualifications and contact information to keebersole@tfid.org or fax it to 208-736-2641 or mail it to P.O. Box 1907 by Feb. 21.

