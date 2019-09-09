TWIN FALLS — Trails and parks in the city could become smoke free.
The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Commission will recommend at Monday’s City Council meeting a ban on smoking at city parks and trails. Council members could vote on the ordinance following the presentation.
Several community organizations submitted letters in support of a smoking ban at parks and trails.
“Tobacco is one of the leading causes of death and disease in Idaho and across the country, and there is no safe level of secondhand smoke,” wrote Ken Robinette, CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership. “We are an active community organization and are committed to building a healthy, safe and resilient place where everyone can thrive.”
Other organizations in support of a ban include:
Idaho law bans smoking in all indoor public places, but exemptions remain for bars and small businesses with less than two employees. Last year, Smoke Free Idaho proposed to the Council a nullification of those exemptions and a ban on smoking in parks.
The latter proposal went nowhere, but Council members in April tasked the Parks and Rec Commission with creating a recommendation for a smoking ban on trails. Although some commissioners disagreed, enough supported the idea that a ban will be recommended to the City Council on Monday.
Smoking is already banned at Dierkes Lake and First Federal Park.
