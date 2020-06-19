Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins receives award for outstanding contributions to Idaho cities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins was honored with the Harold Hurst Award for her outstanding contributions to the Association of Idaho Cities on June 11 during the AIC Virtual Annual Conference.

The Harold Hurst Award is given annually to a city official who demonstrates exemplary performance in city government and who has contributed to the accomplishments of the Association of Idaho Cities. The award is named for Harold Hurst, the mayor of Heyburn for 24 years and a Past President of AIC.

Hawkins has served on the Twin Falls City Council since May 2012 and was selected by the Council as mayor in January. She has been actively engaged in AIC, serving on the Legislative Committee and currently as president.

In addition to her service to the city of Twin Falls, Hawkins has co-owned Computer Connection with her husband and currently works for Edward Jones. Hawkins was recognized as one of Idaho Business Review’s Women of the Year in 2019.

"Suzanne has led AIC through what was likely the most difficult year in the Association's history,” said AIC Executive Director Kelley Packer. “She dealt with extremely sensitive issues with compassion, resolve and strength.”