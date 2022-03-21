Twin Falls man runs for State Senate

TWIN FALLS — A former truck driver who holds multiple degrees in criminal justice, economics and finance is making his third bid for statewide office.

Rocky Ferrenburg, who ran for the Idaho House of Representatives in 2018 and the Idaho State Senate in 2020, has announced he will seek the Senate seat representing Twin Falls. He will face former Twin Falls Councilmember Greg Lanting in the May 17 Republican primary.

This is Ferrenburg’s third bid for elected office at the state level. He first ran in 2018 as a Republican, losing to Linda Wright Hartgen in the primary where he got 37.8% of the vote. Ferrenburg ran again in 2020 as an Independent, where he lost to Republican Lee Heider in the general election, with 29% of votes.

This year, Ferrenburg is running as a Republican again, after assessing the current political landscape and seeing splits within the Republican party and momentum behind far-right conservatives.

“There’s a large group of these liberty-minded conservatives out there, people who are becoming increasingly more vocal,” Ferrenburg said. “I determined that it would probably be best to try to give those people a voice in the election that they think matters the most.”

Ferrenburg hasn’t held a publicly elected office, but he said he doesn’t believe candidates with more experience as lawmakers are a better pick for the job.

“That’s like saying that a higher price commands better quality,” Ferrenburg said. “Just because someone’s been in office for a long time doesn’t necessarily mean they are a better candidate.”

He said that being an outsider to the system is an asset because he’s had less time to be corrupted by the influence of money and party politics.

“Most people who have been in office so long have become subject to the other people that have other kinds of power in the local politics and state politics,” Ferrenburg said. “It becomes this hierarchical inner group that basically aim to appease each other.”

Ferrenburg said his core philosophy stems from a non-aggression principle, and that more freedom can be created for Idahoans by limiting the government’s use of coercion.

“We don’t hurt people and we don’t take their stuff,” he said. “We don’t initiate violence against peaceful people. And that includes extorting people, or using the government’s monopoly on the use of force in order to take from people.”

If elected, Ferrenburg said he would look for ways to increase the amount of freedom for Idahoans and would pursue less federal government interaction with the state, and less federal control of lands. Ferrenburg said he would also like to decrease taxes, eliminate the grocery tax, and legalize marijuana.

After having been a truck driver for more than 10 years, Ferrenburg recently started a new career in the automotive industry. He also pursued numerous educational opportunities and holds five associate degrees from the College of Southern Idaho, and two bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice and political science from Washington State University. He is finishing a masters’ degree in economics with a graduate certificate in finance.

As a recovering addict, Ferrenburg acknowledges he has a rough background, having served time incarcerated for a felony conviction.

“A lot of my history is public record,” Ferrenburg said. “I spent the last decade working out of a hole I created for myself previously.”

Ferrenburg regularly speaks to incarcerated people and to addicts seeking recovery. He said he wants to encourage people to continue to better themselves, regardless of what they have done in the past.

“I try to let people know that your past doesn’t have to dictate your future, and you can continually go out there and try to be somebody better, and you can do great things,” he said. “We need more people out there trying to be better people, and trying to be good active members of their community.”

Ferrenburg has for the last seven years conducted a holiday benefit concert fundraiser to feed people at Thanksgiving and to raise funds for presents for disadvantaged children. In December, Ferrenburg dresses up as Santa and distributes personalized gifts to children across the Magic Valley.

“I believe that it’s the responsibility of the citizens to help the community as much as they possibly can,” Ferrenburg said, “and I believe government should be less in the business of doing so.”

