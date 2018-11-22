BOISE — A Twin Falls man and a Fairfield woman have been named to Brad Little’s transition committee, the governor-elect’s office said Tuesday.
Wiley Dobbs, former superintendent of the Twin Falls School District, and Cally Grindstaff, retired vice president at Clear Springs Food, will assist in reviewing applications and making employment recommendations to Gov.-elect Little.
“It was with great forethought that we composed this team of leaders from around the state to help assist with my transition to Governor,” Little said in a statement. “Those hired will aid in our commitment to create the best possible atmosphere to keep Idaho’s kids here and allow those who have left to return.”
Dobbs, a native of Twin Falls, was hired as Twin Falls School District superintendent in 2003 and retired in 2017. He was named Idaho Superintendent of the Year by the Idaho Association of School Administrators in 2013.
Prior to serving as superintendent, Dobbs taught social studies and English at Bear Lake High School, O’Leary Junior High and Twin Falls High School. He was principal at Magic Valley Alternative High School from 1990-92 and at O’Leary Junior High School from 1992-2000.
Grindstaff, who also grew up in southern Idaho, recruited executives and employees at Clear Springs Foods. She has served on the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry board of directors and executive committee and was a member of the Business Plus board of directors. She currently sits on the St. Luke’s Health System governance committee.
