Twin Falls' Main Ave. to close Sunday for seal coating

TWIN FALLS — The city will close Main Avenue Sunday between Fairfield Street and Idaho Street to seal coat the roadway.

The section of Main Avenue will be closed to all vehicle traffic and parking from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. And it’s important that all vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians remain off the roadway until after 5 p.m. when the fog seal has dried.

Fog seal is the application of a thin layer of emulsified asphalt to the street surface, which seals narrow cracks, restores pavement flexibility, and most importantly, protects and restores the underlying pavement structure. Fog seal is generally applied to newer streets that do not require more significant surface treatment.

Question about the seal coat project on Main Avenue should be directed to the City of Twin Falls’ Public Works Department at 208-736-2275.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0