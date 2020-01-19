{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — City officials are looking for volunteers to serve on the new Public Art Commission.

The city will accept applications for the seven-member board until Friday, Feb. 14.

The Twin Falls City Council voted to establish a Public Art Commission on Sept. 23. The mission of a public art program is to support a thriving arts community through the activation of public spaces.

Expanding opportunities for Twin Falls residents to experience various genres of art in public places will create a more visually pleasing and culturally rich environment while expanding the public’s knowledge of arts and culture, the city said in a statement Friday. The commission will represent the city’s interests in matters pertaining to public art, advise and make recommendations to the City Council concerning public art and public art activities, and be responsible for carrying out the public art policy.

To apply for the City of Twin Falls Public Art Commission, please visit the Public Art Commission page on the city website, tfid.org.

For more information about the Public Art Commission, please contact Community Relations and Grant Manager Mandi Thompson at mthompson@tfid.org or 208-735-7237.

