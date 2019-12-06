TWIN FALLS — After three years of planning, construction on an archway downtown is underway — at least ceremonially.
Stakeholders broke ground Friday on an archway message board near City Park. The 30-foot-tall, 113-foot-long imitation of the Perrine Bridge will span Shoshone Street and deliver community information on electronic message boards.
“This is going to be a signature project,” said Twin Falls Community Foundation Chairman Leonard Anderson. “It’s going to be here forever, welcoming people to Twin Falls.”
Lytle Signs will build the archway for $347,353. The city pledged $193,000 for the project, though it’s ultimate contribution could be lower if more community donations are received. About $153,077 had been collected in donations as of Nov. 12, including $20,000 from Twin Falls County. The project received in-kind donations worth $22,717.
The strong community partnership was a critical portion in completing the project, Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
“This is a significant project — it’s relatively expensive — but to have individual contributions stepping up to be apart of that, I think really shows the community’s commitment,” Barigar said.
Both sides of the bridge portion of the archway will feature electronic message boards to display non-commercial information, including city events, non-profit activities and emergency warnings.
The concept is the product of a committee formed in 2016 to find new ways to share information about community events after safety concerns ended the practice of hanging informational banners around downtown.
Although no official date is set for construction to begin, the project is expected to be completed before the annual Western Days celebration is held at City Park next summer.
Residents can continue to donate to the project until Feb. 29.
