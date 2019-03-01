BOISE — A bill from a Twin Falls lawmaker that would require public libraries to block minors from accessing obscene content on their wireless networks has advanced out of committee.
This is the second year in a row that Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, has sponsored similar legislation. Under current law, libraries are required to filter "obscene and pornographic material" through their public computers so that minors may not access it, but the law does not require libraries to block such content on their public Wi-Fi networks.
In a hearing before the House Education Committee on Friday, Clow described the legislation as "a simple bill."
The bill is opposed by the Idaho Library Association, however, due to concerns about funding.
"We deal with this issue every single year and frankly and very bluntly we’re worn out," association spokesman John Watts said. "We’re ready to fix it. We want to help fix it. But this bill is not the fix. It’s the shell of the fix."
A fiscal note for the bill estimated that 25-35 small, rural libraries may need financial assistance from the state to install filters for their Wi-Fi, at an estimated price of up to $2,500 each. Clow estimated that the fiscal impact of the bill would be roughly $62,500, much of which would consist of one-time appropriations.
Watts said he believed the number of libraries needing assistance could be up to twice as many as anticipated in the bill's fiscal note, and noted that state budgets have already been set for both education and libraries.
"There’s no guarantee that money’s going to happen," Watts said. He asked the committee to hold the bill, saying: "Let’s not just force these libraries right now to do this."
Clow asked the committee to send the bill to the House floor with a do-pass recommendation.
"What I’ve heard is nothing new from Mr. Watts," Clow said. "He’s pretty much saying let’s delay this, let’s put this off."
The committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the full house with a do-pass recommendation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.