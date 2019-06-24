TWIN FALLS — The city will seek recovery for damages caused by the opioid crisis.
The Twin Falls City Council voted 6-0 at Monday’s meeting to join a multi-district lawsuit in an Ohio federal court against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
Prescription opioid companies need to be held responsible for their involvement in the crisis, Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
The lawsuit “allows us to sign on and seek that resolution to the issue without having to carry the heavy water of our own legal battle,” Barigar said.
More than 1,500 cities and counties across the country have joined the lawsuit pursued by attorneys from Boise law firm Mooney Wieland and Chicago law firm Keller Lenkner. It alleges opioid manufacturers and distributors aggressively pushed over-prescription and over-supply, significantly increasing costs for city services.
Joining the lawsuit costs the city nothing unless it succeeds, but it does require city employees to gather certain information, said city attorney Shayne Nope.
A lawsuit filed by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence G. Wasden against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma specifically mentioned Twin Falls as a location where marketers encouraged over-prescription, Nope said.
The trial is set to begin October 21.
