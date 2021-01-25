Twin Falls Idaho National Guard Commander talks deployment to D.C.

Ellsworth had about 80 people under his command in Washington, many of whom he had never worked with before. They worked long 12-hour shifts that often extended to 14 or 15 hours after completing other steps like retrieving and turning in weapons before and after every shift.

Prior to their shift, Ellsworth and guard members under this command would board buses and ride 30 minutes into Washington. While on duty, they would spread out along the fences outside the Capitol to ensure no protests get through.

If not out on the guard, Ellsworth’s group was sometimes on call and needed to be stationed close by to quickly respond to an event. When they first got to Washington, the guard members would stay inside the Capitol in these situations, but at one point they were relocated to a parking garage.

This received national media attention and outcry from Congress members. Ellsworth said the guard members were temporarily moved to the garages when Congress convened to approve Biden cabinet nominees. Ellsworth wasn’t too bothered by the relocation. He said, as a soldier, he’s used to worse conditions, like working in the high desert at Orchard Combat Training Center south of Boise