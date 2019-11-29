TWIN FALLS — Those playing the back nine at the city golf course will soon cross a canal on a trio of new bridges.
On Monday, Twin Falls City Council approved spending $100,000 to repair three bridges at the public golf course.
Councilman Greg Lanting said the existing bridges — spanning a canal near holes 12, 13 and 14 — were made years ago by farmers, and it’s not a question of if they will fail but when. The proposal will provide a more permanent solution and allow the course to operate in its full capacity, he said.
“If they can’t use that part of the course, they really don’t have much of an asset left,” Lanting said.
Course general manager Steve Meyerhoeffer said of the 28,000 rounds of golf played at the course each year, about 24,000 use the back nine. He said the bridges are slowly collapsing, and when they fail, most of the back nine will not be playable.
Two of the bridges will be for carts and pedestrians and one of the bridges will allow for heavier loads to provide easier movement of maintenance vehicles.
You have free articles remaining.
The project will cost $100,000 from budget reserves.
The city initially set aside $30,000 to fix the bridges in 2015 until staff realized the project would cost more. In 2018, $38,000 was set aside for the project until staff again determined it would cost more.
Some council members balked at the idea of the higher price tag, but Mayor Shawn Barigar said he sees the project as an investment in public safety.
“That’s a tremendous asset of property and revenue stream that we have as a city,” Barigar said of the golf course. “I don’t feel comfortable allowing our citizens and customers there who utilize this to not have these available, therefore we’re now restricting access to our asset.”
The project passed 6-1 with councilman Chris Talkington casting the lone vote against.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.