TWIN FALLS — Flags will hang a little lower starting Monday to honor a former Twin Falls fire chief who died unexpectedly last week.
Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar, with the permission of Governor Brad Little, ordered all United States and Idaho state flags at public facilities in Twin Falls to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Monday, until Sunset on Friday, Nov. 1, in honor of former Twin Falls Fire Chief Ron Clark.
Any other organizations or individuals are invited to join in the observance.
Clark died unexpectedly Oct. 14 surrounded by his loved ones, a city statement said.
Clark often said that he “won the career lottery” when he started his career with the Twin Falls Fire Department in February 1976, the statement said. He rose through the ranks of the fire department serving as a Driver, Captain, and Battalion Chief. He was appointed to the role of fire chief in May 1998. Clark served in that role until his retirement in July 2016, after more than 40 years with the City of Twin Falls – among the longest-serving public servants of the citizens of Twin Falls.
Clark was involved in supporting firefighters and the profession and served as President of the Twin Falls Professional Firefighters Union Local 1556 and as President of the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association.
Barigar will read a city proclamation to honor Clark during the Twin Falls City Council meeting at 5 p.m. Monday.
“On behalf of the City of Twin Falls, I express my sincerest condolences to the family of Chief Clark,” Barigar said. “His dedication to the citizens of Twin Falls during his tenure is a testament to the core values of public service and the City’s mission of ‘People Serving People.’ Please join me by honoring him.
