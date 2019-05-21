{{featured_button_text}}
Fire Station 2

Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy talks about some of the problems with the kitchen as a thank you card hangs from the fridge Friday at Twin Falls Fire Station 2 in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — A $36 million bond to pay for facilities for the Twin Falls Fire Department did not pass in Tuesday’s election.

The bond received 63.45% of the vote but did not receive the two-thirds supermajority required for bond issues in Idaho.

The department will gather public feedback and evaluate what to do next, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said Tuesday night.

“We’ll definitely be back,” Kenworthy said. “We weren’t exaggerating with the need.”

The low turnout was disappointing, but firefighters “will continue to serve to the community to the best of their ability,” said Debbie Dane, who co-chaired the citizens committee for the bond issue.

The bond would have paid for a variety of projects intended to improve fire department facilities, including station construction and a firefighter training facility. The Twin Falls City Council estimated it would have cost residents $74.36 per $100,000 of taxable value.

“Rest assured we will still serve to the best of our ability,” the Twin Falls Firefighters Local 1556 posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you to everyone who voted yes, and thank you to all the volunteers who were involved in this effort.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments