Twin Falls drafting resolution supporting constitution

TWIN FALLS — The City Council has begun drafting a resolution affirming its support for the Constitution after a group of residents urged the board to publicly back the Second Amendment.

Residents rallied in front of City Hall on Thursday to encourage the city to pass a pro-Second Amendment resolution. Lanny Denton, one of the residents leading this effort, also started a petition that includes signatures from more than 1,700 city residents, he told the council Monday.

Denton previously told the Times-News that he started this effort after hearing seeing some of the gun-related legislation being proposed at the federal level. Even if a city resolution is mostly symbolic, he said it's important for the city to show it supports its residents' constitutional rights.

This was Denton's second appearance before the council in recent months. In January, he encouraged council members to declare Twin Falls a "Second Amendment sanctuary city," just as other municipalities in Idaho, like Gooding and Hagerman, have.

But council members pushed back on the idea of declaring Twin Falls as a sanctuary for any purpose. So on Monday, Denton said he sent the council a new resolution proposal with the word "sanctuary" taken out.