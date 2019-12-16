TWIN FALLS — A city leader will retire after 25 years of service in Twin Falls.
Deputy City Manager Brian Pike announced Monday that he will retire in January, according to a statement on the city website. The decision was made in order to spend more time with family, Pike said in the statement.
“I want the community to know how much I appreciate the opportunity to serve the residents of Twin Falls,” he said. “It will always be home.”
Pike was the first to be named deputy city manager of public safety after the city created the position in 2015. In the role, he oversaw the police and fire departments, code enforcement, and city communications center. He previously served as the chief of police from 2011 to 2015.
“It’s my belief that community service is the foundation on which public safety functions are established,” Pike said in the statement. “I believe the community must partner with our Public Safety Teams to improve our quality of life, and over the past 25 years I worked to instill this principle in the men and women who worked under my direction.”
Pike began as an officer with the Twin Falls Police Department in 1994, and worked as a field training officer, a school resource officer and as a leader in drug education programs. He also worked in the SWAT team, bike patrol and in a federal narcotics investigation. He served as a police corporal, staff sergeant, field operations supervisor, narcotics unit supervisor, internal affairs investigator and as interim operations for SIRCOMM in 2002.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler said the city is in the process of looking for a new chief financial officer to replace Lorie Race, who will retire on June 1 after 31 years of service in Twin Falls. Once that process concludes, the city will review its organizational structure and decide what to do with Pike's position.
Rothweiler and Deputy City Manager Mitch Humble will take over Pike’s responsibilities in the interim.
