TWIN FALLS — The county is asking voters for money to expand its jail capacity.
Twin Falls County is seeking a $25 million bond to pay for a series of projects intended to add beds at its jail. The jail is housing about 300 inmates at a jail with only 194 beds, with the rest forced to sleep on the ground. About 90% of the inmates kept at the current jail are charged with felonies, county officials say.
If approved, the project would add 316 new beds for adult male inmates in modular jail units and renovations at the current Snake River Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile detention would move to the County West building, which would need minimal renovations. About 150 female inmates and prisoners awaiting trial would be kept in the current jail downtown.
The $25 million bond would be financed over 20 years an interest rate of 2.74%. Homeowners would see an annual increase in their property taxes of $25.95 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Bond issues in Idaho require a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
Twin Falls County has not asked voters for a bond since the current jail was built in 1988.
