{{featured_button_text}}
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail

Inmates sleep on the floor because there aren't enough beds to accommodate them Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Find out about $25 million jail bond Twin Falls County plans to ask voters to pass to expand its jail facilities. Twin Falls County Republicans will host a town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center at the College of Southern Idaho. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the jail bond. All three county commissioners will be in attendance to answer questions.

The 20-year bond would cost taxpayers an estimated $25.92 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

In other local races, those interested in learning more about the candidates for Twin Falls City Council can attend the Family Values Forum on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Center.

The Hagerman Christian Center will also host a town hall Friday at 6 p.m. for residents there to learn more about candidates for city council and mayor and other ballot questions.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments