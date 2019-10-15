TWIN FALLS — Find out about $25 million jail bond Twin Falls County plans to ask voters to pass to expand its jail facilities. Twin Falls County Republicans
will host a town hall Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center at the College of Southern Idaho. Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the jail bond. All three county commissioners will be in attendance to answer questions.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The Hagerman Christian Center will also host a town hall Friday at 6 p.m. for residents there to learn more about candidates for city council and mayor and other ballot questions.
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
Inmates sleep on the floor because there aren't enough beds to accommodate them Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
County Commissioners Jack Johnson, left, and Don Hall, right, talk about the need for jail renovations Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
An inmate sleeps on the floor because there aren't enough beds to accommodate him or the 70 other inmates without beds Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls. The county is hoping to pass a $25 million bond to pay for renovations to the jail.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
Handcuffs hang from a platform at the intake counter Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls. The county is hoping to pass a $25 million bond to pay for renovations to the jail.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
A towel sits wedged in the corner of the door frame where water leaks through Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail
A classroom that seats eight people is the only classroom for over 270 inmates Wednesday at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.