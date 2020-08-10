Twin Falls County Republican picnic scheduled for Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The annual summer picnic hosted by the Twin Falls County Republican Party is scheduled for Wednesday.

The 6 p.m. event will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, by the free stage area.

In past years, the barbecue has been a self-service buffet, but this year the food will be served.

Prices are $10 per person or $30 per family (please immediate family only).

Local elected officers and legislators will be present. State elected officers have been invited. Tom Luna, the newly elected state Republican Party chairman will provide an update on election activities.

