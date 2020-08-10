You have permission to edit this article.
Twin Falls County Republican picnic scheduled for Wednesday
Twin Falls County Republican picnic scheduled for Wednesday

TWIN FALLS — The annual summer picnic hosted by the Twin Falls County Republican Party is scheduled for Wednesday.

The 6 p.m. event will be at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, by the free stage area.

In past years, the barbecue has been a self-service buffet, but this year the food will be served.

Prices are $10 per person or $30 per family (please immediate family only).

Local elected officers and legislators will be present. State elected officers have been invited. Tom Luna, the newly elected state Republican Party chairman will provide an update on election activities.

Tom Luna

Luna

 COURTESY PHOTO
