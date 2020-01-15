TWIN FALLS — A popular kayak-rental business will continue to offer its services at Centennial Waterfront Park.
Paul Melni, co-owner of AWOL Adventure Sports, appeared Tuesday before the Twin Falls County Commission to renew his four-year contract to provide rental equipment for paddlers on the Snake River.
Twin Falls County owns Centennial Waterfront Park, where folks can launch non-motorized boats for jaunts upstream to Pillar Falls.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Melni proposed an annual payment of $10,000 and 10 hours of annual river cleanup and dock maintenance — equal to $1,200 of labor — in exchange for the sole right to rent kayaks, canoes and paddleboards at the park. The commission unanimously approved the bid, which is $5,000 per year short of AWOL’s previous lease.
Melni, who owns the business with his wife, Krysta, proposed paying less than before because of uncertainties in access to the park.
He reminded commissioners that the city of Twin Falls closed one lane of the steep, narrow road into Centennial Park during last year’s prime kayaking season in order to do rockfall mitigation and road reconstruction.
“Road closures on Canyon Springs Road cost us a lot of customers last year,” he told the commissioners. “We’re still playing catch-up.”
More work on the road is scheduled for this summer, Commissioner Brent Reinke said.
Commissioner Jack Johnson suggested reviewing the lease rate in a few years.
AWOL’s concessionaire lease expired in December, County Parks and Waterways Director Rick Novacek said.
The county put the concessionaire lease out for bid when it expired, Novacek said. But no one, including AWOL, responded to its request for bids.
After conferring with the county’s legal advisors, commissioners asked Melni to submit a bid, Novacek said.
AWOL, which stands for “a way of life,” offers rentals on weekends from April to October and seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day. AWOL also owns Zip the Snake at the Clear Springs Golf Course, west of Centennial Park, and runs a scuba diving operation.
