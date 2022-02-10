Twin Falls County proposes new election precinct boundaries

TWIN FALLS — County officials want the public to weigh in on proposed changes to election precinct boundaries after redistricting.

Twin Falls County commissioners and election officials will accept comment and feedback during a public forum from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls County West in the Planning and Zoning conference room, 630 Addison Ave. W.

The precinct boundaries are changing following Idaho’s most recent redistricting process, which was completed in November. The United States Constitution requires redistricting to take place every 10 years and uses new U.S. Census Bureau population data to draw new legislative and congressional boundaries so political representation is as equal as possible.

Precincts determine where Idahoans vote. Those boundaries must be redrawn due to rapid growth in some areas in Twin Falls County and new legislative district boundaries. Precinct boundaries cannot cross legislative district boundaries.

“The goal with the new precinct boundaries is to balance Twin Falls County’s precincts at about 1,000-1,500 registered voters to ensure voters have a smooth voting experience when they visits the polls on Elections Day,” County Clerk Kristina Glascock said.

Although the primary election is not until May, the official candidate filing declaration window is scheduled to open Feb. 28. Shortly after the filing declaration period, counties begin printing ballots and preparing for the primary election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0