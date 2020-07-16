Twin Falls County opts-in for property tax relief program, asks state to assume liability

“First and foremost, all of us here ... want to try to find ways to relieve the property tax burden on our citizens, especially this year with what’s taken place,” Twin Falls Commissioner Don Hall said. “We intend to participate but ... we need to be assured we’re not going to be held liable in the future.”

In the letter signed Thursday, commissioners asked the state for “assurances that if the U.S. Treasury demands repayment of these funds, or any claims, suits or judgments are brought to recoup these funds, the State of Idaho will hold us harmless and indemnify Twin Falls County.”

“Twin Falls County expressly declines to refund, defend, indemnify, or hold harmless the State of Idaho relating to the expense of these federal funds for property tax relief as outlined in the Governor’s ‘Public Safety Program,’” the letter says.

Attorney General’s office weighs in

Commissioners said their concerns for the program were heightened following an opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s office.

The office “cannot offer a definitive legal conclusion,” assistant chief deputy Brian Kane wrote on July 7 in the letter to Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding.