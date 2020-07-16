Twin Falls County opts-in for property tax relief program, asks state to assume liability

TWIN FALLS — Commissioners chose to take part in Gov. Brad Little’s plan that could provide the county with millions in property tax relief, but they want the state to be accountable if it’s found the money was wrongfully spent.
Twin Falls County Commissioners on Thursday signed a “notice of intent to participate” in Little’s program that diverts up to $200 million in federal aid to cover the salaries of local public safety personnel. The money goes to cities and counties that opt-in on the condition that savings are passed to property taxpayers as a tax credit on their 2021 bill.
Local government officials throughout Idaho have questioned whether Little's plan is a legal use of the money under the federal CARES Act.
Prosecutors from more than half of Idaho’s counties, including Twin Falls County, recently said that conditional distribution of the money amounts to inequitable treatment between local governments. They asked Little seek legal opinions from the Idaho Attorney General and the U.S. Department of the Treasury. On Tuesday, Bonner County filed a lawsuit that contends Little is improperly distributing the federal aid, the Associated Press reported.
That uncertainty has created pause for local officials who want tax relief for residents but fear they may have to return the money after it's spent.
“First and foremost, all of us here ... want to try to find ways to relieve the property tax burden on our citizens, especially this year with what’s taken place,” Twin Falls Commissioner Don Hall said. “We intend to participate but ... we need to be assured we’re not going to be held liable in the future.”
In the letter signed Thursday, commissioners asked the state for “assurances that if the U.S. Treasury demands repayment of these funds, or any claims, suits or judgments are brought to recoup these funds, the State of Idaho will hold us harmless and indemnify Twin Falls County.”
“Twin Falls County expressly declines to refund, defend, indemnify, or hold harmless the State of Idaho relating to the expense of these federal funds for property tax relief as outlined in the Governor’s ‘Public Safety Program,’” the letter says.
Attorney General’s office weighs in
Commissioners said their concerns for the program were heightened following an opinion from the Idaho Attorney General’s office.
The office “cannot offer a definitive legal conclusion,” assistant chief deputy Brian Kane wrote on July 7 in the letter to Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding.
In the opinion, Kane cites federal guidelines that say CARES Act money must be spent on costs that were not accounted for in a local government’s most recent budget. That includes costs incurred for a “substantially different use” than what was originally budgeted for, such as those for personnel who were diverted to different functions due to COVID-19.
For example, that could include the costs of redeploying police officers to enforce a stay-at-home order or redeploying corrections staff to sanitize jail facilities.
To prove that the budget was set for a substantially different use requires a “fact-intensive inquiry,” Kane wrote.
“Due to the factual nature of determining whether any cost is for a substantially different use, the Office of the Attorney General is unable to conclude whether generally all public safety personnel costs satisfy this second requirement by being incurred for a substantially different use,” he wrote.
Kane also pointed out that the federal guidelines allow for “assumptions as a matter of administrative convenience,” but added it's unclear whether that applies to the program in question.
Little defends program
Little’s office maintains that the program complies with federal guidelines.
“The Treasury Department guidance gives the Governor the discretion to determine what expenditures are necessary due to the public health emergency,” Little’s press secretary Marissa Morrison wrote. “The Governor studied the issue and concluded that the Idaho Public Safety Program is a necessary and appropriate use of CARES Act funds.”
Little’s budget chief Alex Adams outlined the program's compliance in a July 6 letter to the Treasury Department.
Adams pointed to a section of the guidelines that says the money is designed to address unforeseen needs created by COVID-19, and that, “as a matter of administrative convenience,” a government may presume payroll costs for public safety employees are payments for services “substantially dedicated” to responding to COVID-19. He highlighted another section that says the money can cover the entire cost of an eligible employee — not just time they spend responding to COVID-19.
Adams emphasized that the program is voluntary, and wrote that the conditions for local governments to receive money are necessary to comply with the federal guidelines prohibiting revenue replacement.
“Without these restrictions, coverage of the public safety payroll expenses will put local governments in a position where they have increased budget revenue above their traditional base budget,” Adams wrote.
Areas opt-in
Little set aside up to $200 million for the program from the $1.25 billion Idaho received from the federal CARES Act. The money will be proportionately divided among participating cities and counties using a formula based on the actual cost of public safety personnel salaries.
Twin Falls County estimates about $10 million in payroll costs that could be eligible under the program. The exact amount each local government will receive won’t be known until October when local budgets are certified.
To be eligible for the money, cities and counties could not increase their property tax budgets by the allowed 3% next year or use any forgone balance from previous years, but they could still collect new construction or annexation.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Little’s office reports 10 counties and 25 cities have agreed to join the program. That includes Gooding and Camas counties, and the cities of Twin Falls, Jerome and Buhl.
The deadline to opt-in is Friday.
Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said several legal questions remain, but they have the ability to opt-out later if they choose.
“Our hands are not tied,” Johnson said. “We don’t have a final decision until later in the process, and I’m comfortable moving forward on this knowing that.”
