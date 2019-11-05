{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Voters did not approve a $25 million bond to expand jail capacity.

The bond received 59.6% approval but failed to reach the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

It’s a disappointing result, Commissioner Jack Johnson said.

“The folks have spoken, and we’ll go back to the drawing board and see what can figure out to solve our situation.”

Residents would have seen their property taxes increase about $25.92 per $100,000 in value.

The county estimates about 300 inmates are housed in a jail facility fit for 194.

