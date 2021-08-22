Twin Falls County identifies ransomware as source of computer problems

According to Comparitech, a technology research website, 246 ransomware attacks were carried out on government agencies of various levels from 2018 through 2020 resulting in an estimated $18.9 billion in downtime and recovery costs.

County Commissioner Jack Johnson declined to say how much the hackers are demanding in ransom, due to the ongoing investigation. However, Johnson said the county is confident it’ll be able to recover all of its data from backup virtual servers without having to negotiate with the cybercriminals.

“We’re in the process of trying to restore everything and get it up and running,” Johnson said. “It’s just going to be a long process.”

The county’s offices are slowly coming back online, Johnson said. The county is prioritizing certain departments to restore first, such as the prosecutor, public defender and sheriff’s office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eric Wildman, administrative judge for the state’s Fifth Judicial District, issued an order Tuesday returning court operations in the county to normal. This follows an order the judge issued the previous week that limited court operations due to the county’s network issues.