{{featured_button_text}}
County Commissioners discuss needs for new jail

Inmates sleep on the floor because there aren't enough beds to accommodate them Oct. 2 at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Without a bond in hand, Twin Falls County could cut parts of its budget to temporarily ease overcrowding in its jail.

A committee is evaluating the next steps for the county after voters last week rejected a $25 million bond to pay for jail expansion projects. Members include Commissioner Jack Johnson, County Clerk Kristina Glascock and jail Capt. Doug Hughes.

The county houses nearly 300 inmates at a facility equipped for 194, according to estimates from county officials.

“We’ve got a critical situation in there that we just need to find a solution for,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We’re going to look at everything we can to at least solve that for at least a temporary period.”

The committee will look at ways to increase bed capacity, including adding modular units at County West or replacing older units at the current jail, he said. Any decision is likely to be a temporary, partial solution.

Committee members will also need to find a way to pay for the temporary projects, and some county services could be cut to balance the budget, Johnson said.

“It’s still pretty expensive to do this,” he said.

Commissioner Don Hall said the current jail facility puts the county at risk of litigation and an immediate solution is needed.

“It’s our obligation to create a safe environment there and we can see some issues that need to be addressed,” Hall said.

The county is forced to take a “Band-Aid approach,” he said, and whatever the committee decides is unlikely to permanently solve the problem.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments