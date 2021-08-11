Twin Falls County computer network remains down, cause under investigation

TWIN FALLS — County departments continue to operate on a limited basis this week as they deal with internet and computer network outages.

The county's information technology staff, along with private cybersecurity experts, are working to determine what caused the technical disruption, Commissioner Jack Johnson said.

The FBI has also been notified of the disruption through the county's insurance provider. Johnson said there are no clear indications that this outage is connected to any sort of hacking or malicious action.

IT services and cybersecurity experts are putting safeguards in place to protect personal data and information contained in county records, in addition to investigating what caused this disruption.

"One of the big unknowns is if anything has been put at risk when it comes to personal information," Johnson said.

Sheriff's office employees first noticed issues with the county's internet and computer networks Saturday morning. The issue has persisted all week, and Johnson said he's not sure when it'll be resolved.

County phone lines also went offline for a period of time but have since been restored, Johnson said.

