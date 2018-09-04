Subscribe for 33¢ / day
County West building
County West on April 4, 2016, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday evening to discuss the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2019.

This year’s budget includes $700,000 more for the justice fund to pay for out-of-county inmate housing, Commissioner Terry Kramer said.

The county is also increasing staff for Safe House by 20 percent in order to provide better services and expand holding abilities from seven to 14 children at a time.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room at County West.

