TWIN FALLS — Officials pushed back against the idea that overcrowding in the jail is the result of punishing petty crime.
County leaders shared a presentation and took questions on a $25 million bond proposal to expand capacity at the jail facility during a town hall hosted Wednesday by the Twin Falls County Republican Party at the College of Southern Idaho.
The average daily inmate population is nearly 300 at a facility equipped for 194, with any extra inmates forced to sleep on the floor, said Commissioner Jack Johnson. Overcrowding leads to volatile and unsafe conditions for inmates and employees, he said.
“What we’ve got going on in our jail right now is not a good situation,” Johnson said. “It’s not good for inmates, its not good for our employees, and its not good for our county.”
About 90% of that population is made up of those charged with felonies, Johnson said.
“There’s a lot of discussion out there on ‘quit locking up people for a marijuana joint.’ Those people aren’t in our jails,” Johnson said.
About 450 felony cases were filed in 2010, according to data presented at the meeting. That number nearly has since doubled, with more than 875 felony case filings in 2018.
People are not being housed in the jail for minor crimes, said Amanda Wright, who chairs the committee that developed the jail bond plan.
“These are violent criminals,” Wright said. “These are people that are not safe to be put out in the community and they must be kept in the jail.”
If approved, the project would add 319 new beds for adult male inmates in modular jail units and renovations at the current Snake River Juvenile Detention Center. Juvenile detention would move to the County West building, which would need minimal renovations. About 150 female inmates and prisoners awaiting trial would be kept in the current jail downtown.
The $25 million bond would be financed over 20 years an interest rate of 2.74%. Homeowners would see an increase in their property taxes of $25.95 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Commissioner Brent Reinke said the plan capitalizes on existing resources to increase the jail’s capacity in an efficient and effective way.
“It’s like a hand in a glove,” Reinke said.
Part of the reason for overcrowding is there isn’t space to give inmates adequate programming to reform their lives, said Sheriff Tom Carter.
“A new facility, if it has more room, recidivism will go down,” Carter said. “When you got as many people as we got piled into this one, there is no room for programming.”
Commissioners acknowledged an overwhelmed court system is another issue contributing to the high jail population.
Capt. Doug Hughes said inmates stayed at the jail an average of 14 days in 2016. That average stay is now 29 days, in part because of the court system, he said.
Commissioners have expressed interest in paying for new courtrooms, previously estimated at about $30 million, without asking for another bond.
Part of that could be paid for with money saved with new jail facilities. Commissioners estimate the county spends about $1 million a year sending inmates to other counties. The new jail facility would allow the county to earn up about $2 million a year by accepting inmates from around the state.
Ultimately, inmates are people, and this bond plan is the best option that will satisfy the needs of the community, said Commissioner Don Hall.
“We deserve to give them an adequate space, a sanitary space, a space where they can be safe.”
Voters will have an opportunity to decide on the plan Nov. 5. Bond issues in Idaho require a two-thirds supermajority to pass.
Twin Falls County has not asked voters for a bond since the current jail was built in 1988.
