Twin Falls County commissioners declare drought emergency

Earlier this week, the Twin Falls Canal Company began reducing water delivery to its shareholders from 3/4 inch per share to 5/8 inch.

Conditions are especially bad on the Salmon Tract in the southern part of the county. Commissioner Jack Johnson said he spoke with a farmer there who is already out of water for the season. Several other people are in a similar situation.

“It’s important that we recognize (the conditions) and be proactive so that it enables (farmers) to apply for any funding that may come available,” Johnson said.

The state Legislature passed the statute establishing this drought declaration process in 1993. Since then, the county has declared a drought emergency in 2001, 2004 and 2005, according to documents available on the Idaho Department of Water Resource’s website.

The department and the governor’s office typically review and approve these drought declarations within a week, department spokesperson Steve Stuebner said in an email.