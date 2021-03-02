Twin Falls County Commissioners approve Constitution resolution

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday reaffirming their support for the Constitution after a group of residents urged the board to publicly back the Second Amendment.

Residents rallied in front of City Hall on Thursday to encourage local elected officials to show their support for the right to bear arms as the federal government mulls gun-related legislation.

Cities and counties throughout Idaho, and the rest of the country, have passed resolutions over the last year declaring themselves as "Second Amendment sanctuaries." In the Magic Valley, both Hagerman and Gooding have passed such resolutions, while other municipalities have opted not to.

Commissioner Jack Johnson said the county wanted to avoid using the term "sanctuary" given the controversial nature of the title. But commissioners wanted to move forward with a resolution that reaffirms the oath they took when elected into office to uphold the Constitution.

While the resolution outlines the county's support for the Constitution as a whole, it also includes a few paragraphs specifically related the Second Amendment.