Twin Falls County Commissioners approve Constitution resolution

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners signed a resolution Tuesday reaffirming their support for the Constitution after a group of residents urged the board to publicly back the Second Amendment.
Residents rallied in front of City Hall on Thursday to encourage local elected officials to show their support for the right to bear arms as the federal government mulls gun-related legislation.
Cities and counties throughout Idaho, and the rest of the country, have passed resolutions over the last year declaring themselves as "Second Amendment sanctuaries." In the Magic Valley, both Hagerman and Gooding have passed such resolutions, while other municipalities have opted not to.
Commissioner Jack Johnson said the county wanted to avoid using the term "sanctuary" given the controversial nature of the title. But commissioners wanted to move forward with a resolution that reaffirms the oath they took when elected into office to uphold the Constitution.
Another municipality in Gooding County has declared itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary city."
While the resolution outlines the county's support for the Constitution as a whole, it also includes a few paragraphs specifically related the Second Amendment.
These paragraphs list the sorts of legislation changes the county would be opposed to, such as a ban or tax on "firearms, magazines, ammunition or accessories necessary to citizens of Twin Falls County for defense of life, liberty, and property."
When asked if there's anything enforceable behind this resolution, Johnson said it doesn't have the same effect as law. Rather it's a way for all nine elected officials in the county to show residents where they stand on federal gun law proposals.
Johnson said if the federal government ever came to Twin Falls to take away residents' firearms, he'd be ready to back up the resolution.
"I know personally where I stand on that issue and I'll stand in your yard with you if that ever happens," Johnson said.