Twin Falls County commissioners adopt comprehensive plan

It will be up to the commissioners to stand by the content of this plan as the county continues to grow, Hall said.

“You just look at what’s going on in our community right now with the growth, with the housing issues, with the pressure on utilizing ag for other things,” Hall said, “we’ve got to have the courage to follow this plan and do what our community told us to do.”

Adopting this new plan is the second action commissioners took this week that will affect the long-term future of the county.

On Thursday the board signed an agreement with Jerome County, Jerome Highway District and Filer Highway District commissioners that will allow the different bodies to work together on advocating for a new bridge crossing over the Snake River.

Adopting this new comprehensive plan is just as important this agreement, Hall said during the commissioners’ meeting on Friday,

“This is huge for the county to update the comprehensive plan, to begin working on those ordinances that gives us guidance … to make decisions,” Hall said.

Commissioner Brent Reinke said the plan will become even more significant after the county finishes updating its ordinances.

“When we get into the new year and start making decisions based on this plan with new ordinances, it’s going to be interesting,” Reinke said. “I don’t think we’re going to see this growth and this migration reduce much. We’re probably going to continue to see this pressure. It’s going to make us take to heart the words we have on this page and put them into action.”

