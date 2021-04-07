Twin Falls County, Amalgamated Sugar reached settlement for 2020 assessment value

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners Monday signed an agreement with Amalgamated Sugar that resolves a dispute over the company’s 2020 property value assessment.
Last year the county assessor’s office valued the company’s property at roughly $62 million. That number is reduced to about $53 million through this agreement, county Assessor Brad Wills said.
Amalgamated Sugar spokesperson Jessica Anderson said the initial assessment from Twin Falls, along with Canyon and Minidoka counties — where the company also operates facilities — was much higher than the company expected.
Over the last year the company has worked with assessors in the three counties to reach an agreed upon amount, Anderson said. This total represents an amount that is still higher than what the company projected but lower than the initial assessment.
Because the company operates facilities in three counties, its property value assessment is generated as one large number that is then divided out to each jurisdiction, Wills said.
“We deal with it as one valuation in three counties, and then we take that and allocate it for each county,” Wills said.
Wills attributed the discrepancy over the initial assessment to portions of tax exempt property that the county did not take into account. He said the company has about $38 million worth of pollution control equipment across its three locations that are should not be included in the company’s assessed property value under Idaho law.
Wills said his office initially missed this exemption as it relies on income statements and other financial reports to complete Amalgamated Sugar’s property value assessment. This is different from other large industrial sites where his office uses asset lists and industrial reports.
In the latter, different types of property, such as pollution control equipment, are clearly identified, Wills said.
“When somebody brings up something and we identify it as an error on our part, that’s when we go to a settlement and come up with a value that both parties think is fair,” Wills said.