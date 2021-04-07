Twin Falls County, Amalgamated Sugar reached settlement for 2020 assessment value

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners Monday signed an agreement with Amalgamated Sugar that resolves a dispute over the company’s 2020 property value assessment.

Last year the county assessor’s office valued the company’s property at roughly $62 million. That number is reduced to about $53 million through this agreement, county Assessor Brad Wills said.

Amalgamated Sugar spokesperson Jessica Anderson said the initial assessment from Twin Falls, along with Canyon and Minidoka counties — where the company also operates facilities — was much higher than the company expected.

Over the last year the company has worked with assessors in the three counties to reach an agreed upon amount, Anderson said. This total represents an amount that is still higher than what the company projected but lower than the initial assessment.

Because the company operates facilities in three counties, its property value assessment is generated as one large number that is then divided out to each jurisdiction, Wills said.

“We deal with it as one valuation in three counties, and then we take that and allocate it for each county,” Wills said.