TWIN FALLS — Each incumbent seeking reelection successfully defended their seat on Twin Falls City Council.
Mayor Shawn Barigar received 59.38% of the vote Tuesday to earn reelection for seat three on City Council. He defeated Mona Weeks.
Barigar said he’s excited to be done with election season and move on to City Council.
“I’m certainly very pleased to be reelected,” Barigar said. “I look forward to serving some more on the city council and helping to manage the growth that we’re having as a community.”
This will be Barigar’s fourth term on City Council.
Nikki Boyd received 61.95% of the vote to earn a second term on seat two. She defeated Cort Johnson.
“I’m looking forward to being on the team that’s moving things forward,” Boyd said. “It is really a privilege to get to serve this community. When I saw the numbers coming in I thought this is fantastic, I get to continue to do that.”
Voters reelected Ruth Pierce to her second term on City Council with 56.33% of the vote. She defeated LeRoy Harcourt (23.19%) and Jaren Thompson (20.48%).
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m very excited to be reelected,” Pierce said. “I’m excited to get back to work and not be campaigning and get back to business.”
The Council will include one new member. Craig Hawkins received 34.94% in a field of four candidates running for the seat vacated by the retiring Chris Talkington.
“Hopefully I can keep the momentum going of all the good things happening in Twin Falls,” he said. “I felt tonight would be a big relief one way or the other, and I’m happy it’s a positive one.”
Hawkins serves on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He defeated Jan Rogers (30.89%), Liyah Babayan (26.08%), and Michael E. Shaffer (8.09%).
The election comes as Twin Falls looks toward its impending designation as an urban area, and council members will be tasked with guiding the city through a series of new requirements on everything from public transportation to affordable housing. However, a forum hosted in October by area pastors that intended to provide voters with information on candidates mostly focused on person ideologies.
Election results are unofficial in Twin Falls County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.