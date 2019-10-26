TWIN FALLS — City Council candidates were asked to respond to a number of questions on conservative Christian values Thursday evening at an event hosted by local conservative pastors. The event was intended to help voters from their churches.
Questions included one that raised eyebrows on whether to ban the public library from hosting events where drag queens read to children. Moderator Bill Colley asked candidates whether they would be willing to ban people dressed in drag from reading to children at the Twin Falls Public Library.
Here are there reactions:
- The library is a publicly owned building, said Nikki Boyd, who is seeking reelection for seat two. “We do not discriminate,” Boyd said. The government’s job “is not to pick and choose who can use a public space.”
- The library has never held such an event, said Ruth Pierce, who serves as the library’s liaison and is seeking reelection for seat seven. The City Council does not have authority over library events — Council appointed board members do, Pierce said.
- Liyah Babayan, running for seat four, said she supports the LGBTQ+ community and that traditional Shakespearean plays were performed only by men, even roles for women. “If we’re going to start talking about banning dressing in costumes for entertainment purpose or costumes of characters reading to our children, whether that’s a pagan princess that’s depicted in Disney cartoons or a man who is wearing an entertainment costume, then we should go further, we should ban Shakespearean plays,” Babayan said.
- Cort Johnson (seat two), Mona Weeks (seat three) and LeRoy Harcourt (seat seven) all said they support people’s freedom of choice but weren’t likely to bring their children to an event.
- Craig Hawkins, running for seat four, said there’s no need for a man to dress in drag to tell stories at the public library, but people can dress the way they want. “It has little to do with telling stories, and everything to do with normalizing and mainstreaming cross-dressing and transgenderation,” Hawkins said. “I would not be in favor of the city passing an ordinance to prohibit such action but feel there are other avenues that could be pursued.”
- Although the individuals are provided freedom of expression, the city needs to look into whether such events include lude conduct and indecent exposure, said Jaren Thompson, a candidate for seat seven. “You do cross a line when you’re in a public environment,” Thompson said. “Several cities across the nation who do permit this kind of behavior have had a rash of pedophiles, who are supposed to be banned from interacting with children, at these events.”
Candidates were asked several other questions related to family values as defined by the host churches. Outside of whether the city should ban abortions, questions were mostly about issues unrelated to the role of the City Council. A story on abortion questions appeared in Friday’s Times-News and at Magicvalley.com.
