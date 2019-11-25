TWIN FALLS — The city could soon have a sister.
Twin Falls City Council considered pursuing a “sister city” on Monday and directed staff to begin the process of creating a formal partnership proposal with Obihiro, Japan, and Lézignan-Corbières, France.
Resident Steven Kiefer brought the idea to the city and is helping lead the process in forging the relationship. The main benefit is cultural exchange, Kiefer said during a presentation to the council.
“There’s some learning that can occur in both directions,” he said. “It’s a great vehicle for trade...for information exchange between businesses who are interested in investing in the community; it’s also a great way for the universities to exchange information about what they’re doing.”
Kiefer pointed to similarities between Twin Falls, Obihiro and Lézignan-Corbières, including strong agriculture industries.
No action was taken at the meeting. Economic Development Director Nathan Murray said the city will begin creating a formal proposal for the council to review.
Sister communities are common in the Gem State. Seven cities in Idaho have partnered with 11 different foreign cities. Idaho has four sister states:
- Jalisco, Mexico
- Shanxi Province, People’s Republic of China
- Chungcheongbuk-do Province, South Korea
- Taiwan Province, Republic of China
