TWIN FALLS — Those using Twin Falls parks and amenities to facilitate their business could soon have to pay the city a fee.
City Council members directed staff to move forward with drafting a change to city code that would require those using public property as the site for their business to get permission from the city.
Many people use city parks to provide services, such as teaching swimming lessons at the pool or offering dog obedience classes at the park, said Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis. But without any guidelines in city code, there is no official oversight for such businesses, she said.
The current code prohibits peddling and vending in a park without the city’s permission. The proposed change could add services to the list of prohibited activities and then provide an opportunity for a permit.
“The permit process would allow us to be engaged in that process rather just have it going on and not being able to do much about it,” Davis said.
Council members Monday discussed different provisions that should be included in the permit process.
City amenities cost money to maintain, and those profiting off them should pay a small fee, Councilwoman Suzanne Hawkins said.
“We do need to have some kind of financial incentive in this as well,” Hawkins said. “If someone is making money off of city property that the taxpayers are paying for, then the taxpayers deserve some kind of break.”
Councilman Chris Reed said there needs to be an end date on permits so that people will be good stewards of the facilities with the understanding that they will have to reapply for the permit in the future.
A draft of the proposed change will be presented and voted on by council members at a future meeting. That meeting will include a public hearing to gather feedback from stakeholders in the community.
