Twin Falls closes recreation facilities, including City Pool

TWIN FALLS — Indoor city recreation facilities will be closed, including the City Pool, but some outdoor sports events remain scheduled, Twin Falls officials said Monday.

Basketball, youth wrestling, Shotokan karate have been suspended and the Harmon Park Recreation Building is closed until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the city Parks and Recreation Department said.The city will re-evaluate on March 30 to determine when the activities will resume.

The City Pool will close by the end of Monday. Staff will clean and disinfect the locker rooms and pool area. The City Council on March 30 will evaluate and decide when to reopen the facility.

Outdoor recreation events, including soccer and flag football, will continue practices and games, the department said. Games are scheduled to start on April 4. Coaches information will be available the week of March 23, with practices starting the week of March 30. The spring season of Sporties for Shorties soccer will also start on April 4.

The city said anyone who is sick should stay home, and coaches are being encouraged to send home participants with cold- or flu-like symptoms.

Refunds are available for parents and participants who do not feel comfortable participating in recreation events.