Twin Falls City Park to get new $500,000 restrooms

TWIN FALLS — City Park is getting new restrooms for $494,314. The City Council voted to award a contract for the project Monday, with Mayor Suzanne Hawkins casting the lone dissenting vote.
The park needs a new restroom to replace the one that is many decades old and isn’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said.
City officials said they were surprised by the cost of the project. But even the lowest bid was shockingly expensive.
There were four bids for the work, ranging from a low bid of $458,115 to a high of $541,250. A new electrical panel, which is critical for the park’s lights, is part of the project. There were a few add-ons to the project as well, including security cameras and new asphalt for a stretch of path. Those add-ons increased the cost to $494,314. Hayes Construction will build the new restrooms, which will have more stalls.
Several factors raised the cost of the project. For one, construction is expensive these days.
“We’re in a phase right now where there is a tremendous demand on the building trades,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. “We’re starting to see bids that are reflecting that.”
The restrooms also lie in a historic district. It’s more expensive to build with materials that fit within the historic district standards.
On top of that, public restrooms in general are surprisingly expensive.
“People are not kind to public restrooms and parks,” Davis said. “They treat them horribly.”
Public restrooms get abused, and that means they have to be built “bulletproof.” They can’t have exposed pipes, and they have to be designed so that they’re easily hosed down.
City councilman Shawn Barigar and Greg Lanting both noted that the current restrooms leave a lot to be desired.
“Every time I’m at events I’ll admit I’d rather use the port-a-potties than the existing restrooms,” Lanting said. He also pointed out that City Park is the most used park in the Magic Valley.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, who voted against awarding the contract, said she’s in favor of improving the restrooms, but also said she’s worried about the pricetag. It’s unclear how the city’s budget could look following the state legislative session, she said.
Barigar agreed that the cost was high, but noted restrooms are always expensive to build, especially “bulletproof” ones.
“I don’t disagree it’s expensive,” Barigar said. “I don’t think it’s going to get any cheaper.”