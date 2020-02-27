Twin Falls City Park to get new $500,000 restrooms

TWIN FALLS — City Park is getting new restrooms for $494,314. The City Council voted to award a contract for the project Monday, with Mayor Suzanne Hawkins casting the lone dissenting vote.

The park needs a new restroom to replace the one that is many decades old and isn’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Parks and Recreation Director Wendy Davis said.

City officials said they were surprised by the cost of the project. But even the lowest bid was shockingly expensive.

There were four bids for the work, ranging from a low bid of $458,115 to a high of $541,250. A new electrical panel, which is critical for the park’s lights, is part of the project. There were a few add-ons to the project as well, including security cameras and new asphalt for a stretch of path. Those add-ons increased the cost to $494,314. Hayes Construction will build the new restrooms, which will have more stalls.

Several factors raised the cost of the project. For one, construction is expensive these days.

“We’re in a phase right now where there is a tremendous demand on the building trades,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said. “We’re starting to see bids that are reflecting that.”