Twin Falls city, county issue declarations of emergency in response to COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — City and county officials declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The disaster status unanimously approved Monday by Twin Falls City Council allows the administrators to streamline spending on equipment and services to combat COVID-19; access state and federal emergency money; and limit liability for the city in taking these actions.
“Clearly by simply even considering this action, it elevates the importance and the conversation that is occurring in the community,” City Manager Travis Rothweiler said.
South Central Public Health District reports one confirmed case in Twin Falls County.
The status does not amount to a shelter-in-place mandate or restrict businesses in any way, and the city would need to approve an ordinance before it could make those decisions, Rothweiler said.
Council members asked staff on Monday to begin developing an ordinance that would allow the city to close businesses and require residents to self-isolate.
“I think it’s prudent that we are working on it,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said. “I don’t think it’s something that citizens need to worry that we’re going to do in the next day or two or that it’s going to come without a lot of notification and public input.”
Gov. Brad Little recently mandated shelter-in-place for Blaine County after health officials reported community spread there. The health district confirms 35 cases in the area.
Rothweiler announced that the city will implement a “soft closure” of its facilities effective Monday at noon. Residents will no be able to access in-person the utility billing office, library, pool and other city services.
“We believe that we have the ability to offer all … of the services that we provide through means that do not require individuals to enter into our facilities,” Rothweiler said.
Non-essential public meetings have also been postponed or canceled.
At the same time the city declared a state of emergency, Twin Falls County Commissioners approved a similar declaration.
Chairman Don Hall said the decision is about flexibility and preparedness for county spending and response.
“In these types of situations, we have to have flexibility with our spending so that we can react quickly to provide those services and the needs for our community, most notably for our first responders and EMS,” Hall said.
“Government has been set up to move slowly by design, but in cases of emergency, we need to be able to move more rapidly to ensure the safety of our community.”
Hall said the county is taking the virus seriously but does not plan to issue shelter-in-place mandates in the near future.
“We’ll get through this together,” he said. “The sun is going to come up every morning, and I think we will be fine.”
