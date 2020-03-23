Twin Falls city, county issue declarations of emergency in response to COVID-19

Chairman Don Hall said the decision is about flexibility and preparedness for county spending and response.

“In these types of situations, we have to have flexibility with our spending so that we can react quickly to provide those services and the needs for our community, most notably for our first responders and EMS,” Hall said.

“Government has been set up to move slowly by design, but in cases of emergency, we need to be able to move more rapidly to ensure the safety of our community.”

Hall said the county is taking the virus seriously but does not plan to issue shelter-in-place mandates in the near future.

“We’ll get through this together,” he said. “The sun is going to come up every morning, and I think we will be fine.”

